Wenger wants to stay on at Arsenal

LONDON: Beleaguered Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has decided to stay at the club, according to British media reports on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mirror said Wenger will inform Arsenal’s board he wants to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Wenger, 67, has come under fire from fans after Arsenal were thrashed by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and slipped out of the Premier League’s top four.

Supporters renewed calls for him to step down during and after Saturday’s 3-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion, with some holding up “WENGER OUT” banners.

Speaking after the game, Wenger said he had made up his mind about his future and would make his intentions public “very soon”.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis said Wenger had told him he intended to stay.

“I’ll be surprised if he goes,” Pulis told reporters after Saturday’s game, as revealed in Monday’s newspapers.

Asked why he thought Wenger would stay, Pulis replied: “Because he told me.”

Arsenal have not commented on the reports on Wenger’s future.

The Frenchman, Arsenal’s manager since 1996, is believed to have been offered a new two-year contract.

Arsenal’s support is split over Wenger, who won seven trophies in his first nine seasons as manager but has won only two FA Cups in the 12 years since.—APP