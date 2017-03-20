Two children injured in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

ISLAMABAD: Innocent civilians were targeted yet again in unprovoked firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control on Saturday night, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria informed.

Taking to Twitter earlier on Sunday, the FO spokesperson said two children aged 9 and 14 were injured in the firing, which was carried out at Nakyal and Balakot sectors at 9:50 pm on Saturday.

Indian forces on Saturday also resorted to unprovoked firing in Kot Kehtera sector along the LoC, as a result of which a 60-year-old woman in village Thandi Kassi was martyred, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Pakistani troops, however, gave a befitting response to the unprovoked fire and silenced the enemy guns, the ISPR said. This was the third ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in less than 10 days.—APP