Punjab CM announces to establish liver transplant centers in 36 districts

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced to establish liver transplant centers in 36 districts of the province.

He said this during the inauguration ceremony of Hepatitis Treatment Clinic in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Research Centre located at Bedian road.

The CM visited the clinic and applauded the high quality construction work.

He said that the clinic is a step forward towards modern treatment.

Punjab CM blamed young doctors’ strike for the troubles faced by patients and administrative faults.

He appealed them to serve the people while eliminating their ego.

The liver transplant due to be formed in Lahore will be operational from December 25 and will facilitate 300 patients on daily basis.