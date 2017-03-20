PPP to win 2018 general election, form govt in Sindh & centre as well: Wasan

KHAIRPUR: Provincial Minister Sindh for Industries and Production, Manzoor Hussain Wasan has said that judgment of Panama case is to be expected by March 31.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, Manzoor Wasan told that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will contest with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) in upcoming general election of 2018 and claimed that PPP will win the election with majority in all over country.

He hoped that PPP will form government in Sindh as well as in center and PPP government will rule in 3rd time while position of PPP is also strong in Punjab and center therefore may be PPP will make government in Punjab and center.

The Sindh Minister for Industries and Production predicted that no future of PTI chairman Imran Khan in the country.

Manzoor Wasan said that that Sindh government was not behind the arrest of MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar and those involved would be exposed very soon.—APP