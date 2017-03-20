PPP always followed rules and regulations, have reservations on census: Murad Shah

KHAIRPUR: Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) always followed the rules and regulations and former provincial of the party Sharjeel Inham Memon is under custody for investigation on court directives.

Talking to media persons at Jillani House Khairpur on Sunday, Syed Murad Ali Shah urged to take action against whose wrote with pencils during the census. He said it has big crime to filling the important for of census by pencils and federal government should end the reservations in this regard.

The Chief Minister Sindh said that provincial government and public have reservations over census. He said that if reservation will not remove then nobody will be accepted census.

Murad Ali Shah Shah told that he has informed the center about the reservations now they are waiting for reply.

He said perhaps they have not received information about the bail of Sharjeel Memon, and the Shrajeel will be produced in the court on Monday. He said that if they supported Sharjeel Menom that they would have taken him safely from the airport soon after he landed there. The CM Sindh said that always false cases were registered against PPP leaders and workers in all over the country. He said MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar was arrested by the direction of Sindh government he was released by police with honor. He said that PPP believes in independence of journalism and will be investigated the matter of arrested Mehran TV Channel reporter Azhar mari of Sath Mail. He said that they are being to become out or in of any politicians and we are accepting the decisions of party in this regard. —INP