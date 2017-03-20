Overseas Pakistanis are best ambassadors of country: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq performed Umrah along with his delegation and prayed to the Almighty Allah for the progress and well-being of the country and entire Ummah.

Later while speaking to a delegation of Pakistani community living in Makkah, the JI chief said that the people working overseas are the best ambassadors of Pakistan.

He said that the overseas Pakistanis had earned a good name for the country.

Sirajul Haq said that the Pakistani community living in the West and Middle East sends over $18 billion remittances to the country every year. But, the corrupt rulers plunder this hard earned money of overseas Pakistanis and conduct money laundering.

This practice has severely damaged the prestige and reputation of Pakistan and Pakistani community in the world.

The JI chief said that violation of laws by rulers also contributes to unrest and terrorism in the country. Unrest could not completely be eliminated until the supremacy of the Constitution and law is maintained in the country.

He called upon the Pakistani community to respond to the negative propaganda against Pakistan with their positive role. He assured the delegation that the JI was making efforts to grant the overseas Pakistanis the right to vote and solving other problems.

Meanwhile, the JI chief alongwith his delegation attended the conference of Rabita Aalim-e-Islam.

The delegation included JI Foreign Affairs Director Abdul Ghaffar Aziz, Deputy Secretary General Muhammad Asghar and former president of Ittehad Ulema Pakistan and MAN Maulana Abdul Malik.—Agencies