Now create your own mobile number in UAE

Etisalat postpaid subscribers can now make an online purchase of a customised mobile number based on their personal preferences from the comfort of their home.

This is the first time in UAE customers can select, customise his/her mobile number and activate the same from any location in the country and offering a huge pool of special, gold and platinum mobile numbers, according to a press release issued today.

Customers do not have to visit an Etisalat office to receive this special number as the entire process for ‘Create Your Number’ service can be accessed on Etisalat’s official website.

This new service is in line with the change in consumer buying trends in the country, Etisalat has witnessed a surge in the use of online transactions among UAE consumers, with 1.2million of its subscribers opting to pay bills and shop online.

The new online channel will give customers flexibility to choose a mobile number based on their favourite dates (birthday, anniversary etc) or numbers (car plate, apartment number) along with any of the Etisalat prefixes (050, 054, 056).

After selecting the number, customer can choose from a wide variety of postpaid plans that fits his/her usage needs.