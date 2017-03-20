No terrorist group has headquarters in country after Zarb-e-Azb: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday said that after the successful Zarb-e-Azb operation no terrorist group had their headquarters in the country.

Speaking in the Senate here, the minister said that overall security situation had improved in the country.

No terrorist outfit is allowed to carry out terrorism in the country, he added. If anyone has information of terrorists, share with us and we will take action against them, he assured fellow parliamentarians.

There has been a lot of talk about a meeting in which ‘a person’ met me. The same ‘person’ had been meeting with various ministers in the previous government. Even, that person had met with the former president, but no body raised an objection. I have pictures of that meeting, the interior minister said.

Nisar observed that there was a difference between terrorist and sectarian groups.