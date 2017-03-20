Kerber tops WTA rankings 

By Sports Desk -
PARIS: Germany’s Angelique Kerber ousted Serena Williams from top spot in the WTA rankings Monday despite her fourth-round exit from Indian Wells.

Kerber, 29, the top-ranked player in the India Wells draw, returned to number one in the world despite the defeat because Williams missed the event through injury.

Elena Vesnina, 30, of Russia, who eliminated Kerber in the fourth round, moved up to 13th in the rankings, her best ever placing.

Latest WTA rankins released Monday:

  1. Angelique Kerber (GER) 7,515 pts
  2. Serena Williams (USA) 7,130
  3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,640
  4. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK) 5,160
  5. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,022
  6. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4,790
  7. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 4,555
  8. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) 4,345
  9. Madison Keys (USA) 4,007
  10. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,850
  11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,545
  12. Venus Williams (USA) 3,485
  13. Elena Vesnina (RUS) 3,320
  14. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,225
  15. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3,095
  16. Timea Bacsinszky (SUI) 2,303
  17. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2,141
  18. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2,080
  19. Samantha Stosur (AUS) 2,010
  20. Barbara Strycova (CZE) 1,995
