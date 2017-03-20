Kerber tops WTA rankings 

PARIS: Germany’s Angelique Kerber ousted Serena Williams from top spot in the WTA rankings Monday despite her fourth-round exit from Indian Wells.

Kerber, 29, the top-ranked player in the India Wells draw, returned to number one in the world despite the defeat because Williams missed the event through injury.

Elena Vesnina, 30, of Russia, who eliminated Kerber in the fourth round, moved up to 13th in the rankings, her best ever placing.

