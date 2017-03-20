Interior ministry places alleged PSL spot-fixers on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday accorded approval to put the names of cricketers, who were allegedly involved in Pakistan Super League spot-fixing scandal, on the Exit Control List (ECL).



Chairing a meeting here, he directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that action should also be taken against the bookies indulged in this heinous business.

The cricketers, who have been put on the ECL, included Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed, Shah Zeb Hassan Khan and Muhammad Irfan.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Interior, Advocate General and senior officers of the ministry, FIA, National Database and Registration Authority, and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The FIA officials informed the minister that in the spot-fixing case, Khalid Latif and Muhammad Irfan had recorded their statements while other cricketers involved in this case would record their statements on Tuesday.

The minister directed the FIA to conduct comprehensive and impartial probe into the spot-fixing issue in order to bring those involved in defaming the country, to justice.

He said the policy of zero tolerance should be adopted in investigating the issue and no leniency be shown with any person involved.

Chaudhry Nisar directed the PTA to adopt preventive measures and block all such gambling websites which were promoting the spot-fixing in cricket so that this illegal business could be controlled.

The FIA officials informed the minister of progress so far made in the NADRA building case.

Chaudhry Nisar said priority should be given to construct own buildings for NADRA offices rather than getting the same on rent.

He directed NADRA to identify government land for their own buildings and a phased wise plan be prepared for their construction.

The meeting also reviewed security arrangements in connection with the British Home Secretary’s visit to Pakistan while bilateral agreements pertaining to further promotion of cooperation in immigration, counter terrorism and human trafficking also came under discussion.