QUETTA: Frontier Corps (FC) rounded up 16 suspects and recovered arms in Panjgur and Loralai district on Monday.



According to FC sources, following on a tip off, FC personnel carried out a search operation in the area apprehended 16 suspects in Panjgur district.

Meanwhile, 39 detonators and other arms were recovered from a cave in Loralai district by Frontier Corps personnel in operation.

Further investigation was underway.