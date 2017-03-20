Bugti murder case: BHC directs Musharraf’s lawyer to submit power of attorney

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday directed the counsel for Pervez Musharraf to submit his power of attorney in the Akbar Bugti murder case.

A two-member bench of the BHC hearing the Akbar Bugti murder case directed the counsel for Pervez Musharraf to submit his power of attorney before presenting his arguments.

The counsel for petitioner, Jameel Akbar Bugti, prayed the court to seize the property of former president Pervez Musharraf and order to bring him back through Interpol.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until April 24.