40 suspects held, arms recovered in Hangu

HANGU: The police arrested 40 suspects including proclaimed offenders and recovered arms during search operations here on Monday.



According to details, heavy contingents of police launched operations against the outlaws in Saddar, Doaba and Tal areas of Hangu district.

During separate search operations, the police arrested 40 including POs and 34 suspects. Weapons including three Kalashnikovs, five pistols, three rifles, one Repeater, 296 rounds of different bore and four chargers were recovered.

The police confiscated the recovered arms and the detainees were being interrogated after registering cases against them.