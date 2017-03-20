15 wounded as passenger bus overturns in Mianwali

MIANWALI: At least 15 people were injured when a passenger bus turned turtle due to over speeding here on Monday.



Rescue sources said that a reckless driven passenger bus overturned near Vanjari area of Mianwali.

As a result of accident 15 people sustained injuries who were shifted to Kamar Mushani Hospital for treatment where condition of some wounded passengers was stated to be serious.

The police impounded the vehicle and after registering a case against the bus driver started an investigation.