Woman martyred in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces on Saturday resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control, resulting in martyrdom of an elderly woman, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Indian border forces violated the ceasefire and targeted civilian population in Kot Kehtera sector along the LoC. The unprovoked fire resulted in martyrdom of a 60-year-old woman in village Thandi Kassi, the statement read.

Pakistani troops, however, gave a befitting response to the unprovoked fire and silenced the enemy guns, it added.

This is the third ceasefire violation by the Indian forces in less than 10 days.

On March 12, two Pakistan citizens were wounded in the cross-border firing by Indian troops in Chirikot sector. The wounded included an elderly man and 15-year-old girl, who were evacuated and shifted to Civil Hospital Abbaspur.

Prior to that a woman was injured due to unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Baroh area of Bhimber sector. On February 7, a 25-year-old labourer named Ashfaq was injured because of Indian firing in Khuiratta sector; however, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Last year, tensions soared high between the two nuclear-armed adversaries over occupied Kashmir and an attack on Indian army’s brigade headquarters in Uri, which left 19 soldiers dead.

This followed frequent flare-ups along the border, but frequency of skirmishes reduced toward the end of the last year.

However, this fresh spate of ceasefire violations indicates that neighbouring country has once again been overcome by its war mania.—Agencies