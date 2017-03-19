Sprinter Nadia Nazeer, son die in road crash

BAHAWALNAGAR: Pakistan sprinter Nadia Nazeer with her five-year son was killed and her husband injured in a road accident here on Saturday.

According to details, Nadia was returning to Sahiwal from a wedding ceremony with her husband and son when a trailer hit their car at Chishtian Road leaving them injured.

The injured were shifted to hospital for medical attendance where Nadia Nazeer and her son were pronounced dead. Her husband was under treatment the hospital.

Nadia, holds the distinction of winning five bronze medals in international 400 metre sprints.

She had represented Pakistan in South Asian Games and Islamic Games.—APP