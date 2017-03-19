Misbah calls for life ban on players involved in spot-fixing

KARACHI: Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq has finally broken his silence on the spot-fixing scandal which hit the recently-concluded Pakistan Super League second edition.

Talking to media earlier today, the veteran captain called for a life ban on players found guilty of spot-fixing.

“Those players found to be involved in spot-fixing should be banned for life. We are very disappointed this happened,” Misbah said, adding that strict action must also be taken against former batsman Nasir Jamshed, who is under investigation for facilitating contact between the suspended players and bookies.

The 42-year-old captain lamented that the fixing scandal has tarnished the image of Pakistan cricket.

“It appears that the [positive] image for Pakistan cricket we had strived to build for the past seven years has been wasted,” Misbah said.

About the upcoming tour to West Indies, the skipper said he anticipates the series to be tough, adding that the West Indies’ players know how to leverage their home conditions to their advantage.