JUI-F struggling for promotion of Islamic teachings: Fazal

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman on Saturday said the JUI-F was struggling for promotion of Islamic teachings in the country.

Addressing the ulema and traders at Darul Uloom Rahimia in line with 100-year celebrations of the JUI to be held in Peshawar in the next few days, he said: “We want that all decisions in parliament should be taken in light of Islamic teachings”.

He said the JUI-F always raised voice for rights of people and added that the JUI-F had more manpower as compared to other political parties.

He urged the masses to participate in the upcoming congregation of the JUI-F.

The party would also show its political strength in the congregation, he added. On this occasion, Mufti Mazhar Shah, Maulana Iqbal Rasheed, Hafiz Muhammad Umar Shiekh and others were also present.—Agencies