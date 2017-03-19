Farooq Sattar should obey court orders like Sharjeel Memon: CM Sindh

KHAIRPUR: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that Farooq Sattar should obey the court orders following the footsteps of Sharjeel Memon, who had obtained protective bail from high court.

Speaking to media persons here, the chief minister said that if the Sindh government were backing Sharjeel Memon, the former provincial minister would have landed at the Karachi airport instead of Islamabad. Dispelling an impression that the PPP was protecting Memon, he said that the party was not a personal property of anyone.

“As per my knowledge, Sharjeel Memon had obtained protective bail from Islamabad High Court and will appear before the court tomorrow,” the chief minister told reporters. He added that the former provincial minister will accept the court decision.

He suggested Farooq Sattar to obtain protective bail or appear before the court like Sharjeel Memon.