Ethopian airliner make emergency landing at Allama Iqbal airport

LAHORE: A flight travelling from Ethiopia to China made an emergency landing at the Allama Iqbal International airport on Saturday after a reported scuffle between two passengers aboard.

According to details, the plane was en route from Addis Ababa to Beijing when the pilot requested an emergency landing after a fight broke out between a passenger and his medical attendant, both of whom were identified as Chinese nationals.

Reports said a mentally ill patient attacked and injured his attendant during the flight. The attendant was provided medical care at the airport.

The medically ill patient and his attendant have both been given permission by the Chinese Consulate to stay in Pakistan and receive treatment.—APP