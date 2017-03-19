Basit asks India to bring Samjhauta Express blast perpetrators to justice

NEW DELHI: Pakistani High Commissioner in India Abdul Basit has once again asked India to bring perpetrators of the Samjhauta Express blast to justice.

He was speaking at ‘India Today Conclave 2017’ organised in New Delhi. To a question regarding probe into Mumbai attacks case, Abdul Basit said: “It is a very complex case. The crime was committed in India whereas the trial is taking place in Pakistan and these trials do take time.

I would not like to offend anyone here but how much time it has taken for India to try those perpetrators of the Samjhauta Express blast.”

“Our suggestion, our submission to our Indian friends is that please do not jump the gun. The trial is underway which would require cooperation by the two governments and I hope as I said earlier the two governments are in touch with each other with a view to expediting the trial,” he added.

Basit insisted that bilateral cooperation is a must in order to bring the perpetrators to justice. Abdul Basit said Pakistan is being destabilized through Afghanistan.—Agencies