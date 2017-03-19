Accused Zafar in Ch Aslam murder remanded to CTD till 20th March

KARACHI: Accused Zafar arrested for murder of SSP,CID Chaudhry Aslam was remanded to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) till 20th of March by an anti terrorism court here on Saturday.

Police sources said that the accused has confessed the murder of Chaudhry Aslam.

Chaudhry Aslam was killed in a suicide bomb blast in Karachi on 9th January, 2014.

On 5th October, 2014 Police claimed to have killed seven suspected militants including the alleged mastermind and facilitators of the attack on CID SSP Chaudhry Aslam in a raid conducted in Karachi’s Ayub Goth area near Saudabad.—Agencies