Terror bids foiled in Kohlu/Smungli

KOHLU/QUETTA: Frontier Corps and Security forces foiled a major terror bid in Kohlu on Saturday.



According to FC spokesman, 28 kgs of explosives, six rockets, five fuses, cameras and other items were recovered from the hideouts of a banned organisation.

In another raid the FC and security forces arrested four suspected terrorists from Smungli in the suburb of Quetta and recovered arms from their custody.

Officials said that the arms recovered included 3 SMGs, six grenades, three rockets and hundreds of rounds.