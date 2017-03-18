Sindh govt decides to launch Arfa Karim IT City

KARACHI: The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Policy board meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House Friday and approved some important projects such as IT city

Secretary IT Raheem Shaikh briefing the board said that the IT department has conceived the Arfa Karim IT city project in 2012, the project is to be located at a land on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) within Education City project.

The project has been allocated 200 acres of land.

This project would help share the Sindh government’s vision with the IT industry and general public with an aim to bring IT technology revolution in the province.

The Arfa Karim IT City project is a one-widow operation to attract local software companies and foreign investors to start IT related business on international standards and overcome existing pitfalls. INP