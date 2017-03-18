Senate passes one bill, discusses military courts extension

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Friday passed one bill and discussed the issue of extending the period of military courts for another two years.

The House held discussion on the extension of military courts, as the Senate Chairman, Leader of the Opposition and Ministers for Finance and Law expressed their views on it.

The House passed the Pakistan Climate Change Bill, 2017 aimed at meeting Pakistan’s obligations under international conventions for climate change and to address the effects of climate change.

The House adopted report of the Standing Committee on Finance on a Point of Public Importance relating to the discrepancies in population census forms issued by the Statistics Division.

The House discussed an adjournment motion on the significant issues pertaining to the census exercise being conducted in the country. Eleven lawmakers and Minister for Law spoke on it for 29 minutes. However, the motion was admitted for further discussion.

Another adjournment motion regarding the consequences of a statement made by the officials of Planning Commission was not admitted.

The House took up two calling attention notices. The first calling attention notice was about the air pollution caused by steel mills in the federal capital while the other notice was regarding non-completion of electrification schemes in some villages of Sindh.

Twenty-five out of 36 starred questions appearing on the agenda were taken up during the sitting. In addition, lawmakers asked 32 supplementary questions.

Two points of public importance were discussed for four minutes. INP