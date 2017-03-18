Preparations for Pakistan Day in full swing

ISLAMABAD: Preparations are in full swing for the parade on March 23 at the Shakarparian parade ground in Islamabad, according to an ISPR statement.

The Pakistan Army’s media cell said that the highlight of this year’s parade will be the participation of three international forces.

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) China’s Tri-Services and Saudi Special Force’s contingents and Turkish Janissary Military band (Mehteran) will also take part in the parade, said the ISPR. Among other dignitaries, Chief of South African National Defence Force, General Solly Zacharia Shoke will also witness the parade, added the ISPR.

Earlier, Director-General ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had tweeted that Chinese Army troops and the Turkish military band would participate in the parade, to be held on March 23 in Islamabad to mark the Pakistan Day celebrations.

Earlier this week, contingents of the Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force had reportedly arrived in the federal capital for parade rehearsals, amid strict security measures.

Pakistan Day is a national holiday in Pakistan to commemorate the Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, when the Muslim League drafted the political resolution calling for establishing an independent federation. INP