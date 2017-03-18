Pak, Indian HCs in Canada hold rare meeting

OTTAWA: Mr. Vikas Swarup, newly arrived, High Commissioner of India to Canada paid a courtesy call on Mr. Tariq Azim Khan, High Commissioner of Pakistan at the Pakistan High Commission.

During the rare meeting between top diplomats of the two countries, Pakistan High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan welcomed the Indian counterpart to Ottawa and exchanged views about their respective diplomatic assignments. He also enquired about the health of Ms. Shusma Swaraj, Minister for External Affairs, India who recently had kidney transplant. The Indian High Commissioner recalled his profound memories about his trip to Lahore accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2015. INP