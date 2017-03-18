Operation Radd ul Fasad: 35 suspects arrested in countrywide operations

RAWALPINDI: Operation Radd ul Fasad continues across the country. During last 24 hours 6 Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) and 35 Cardon and search operations were conducted across the country. 35 suspects apprehended.

In Punjab Joint search and intelligence based operations were conducted by Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies in DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Attock.

14 suspects apprehended including one Afghani and one Baloch Sub Nationalist worker. Weapons, ammunition, currency and foreign passports also recovered.