Islamabad airport to be connected with Metro bus, NA told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday informed the National Assembly that Islamabad International Airport will be linked with Metro Bus Service to facilitate the passengers.

Replying to a Calling Attention notice moved by Khalida Mansoor and others regarding non-construction of overhead bridges on Kashmir Highway, the minister said that Kashmir Highway has been expanded and carpeted.

Tariq Fazal said the government was seriously considering to construct overhead bridges or underpasses on this highway for smooth traffic flow.

He said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was carrying out a number of development and beautification projects in the federal capital.

The minister informed the House that an interchange has been planned at Serena Chowk.

To a question, Tariq Fazal said the CDA is also going to open new housing sectors to generate revenues. INP