Ishaq Dar discusses allotment of office space to ministries in Kohsar Block

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss matters regarding completion and operationlizing of Kohsar Block (New Pak. Secretariat) project and subsequent allocation of office space to different ministries and departments.



The Secretary Housing and Works and DG, PWD briefed the Finance Minister on the progress of the project and informed that construction work had been substantially completed and efforts were afoot to finish the remaining work related to HVAC and installation of Lifts by May 2017. The meeting was also briefed on various aspects of interior designing and partitioning of space for allocation to different departments.

Finance Minister emphasized completion of all the works and installation of lifts on priority and said that all systems should be up and ready by end of May as per the latest timeline. He said a meeting of the Allotment Committee would be called soon to allocate space to different ministries/departments so that they could plan their activities for shifting to the building accordingly.

The Minister said Kohsar Block would help accommodate scattered government offices, departments under one roof, not only facilitating the general public but also helping to make significant savings under the head of building rent.

The Minister also on the occasion asked officials concerned in Finance Division and Planning & Development Division to extend maximum facilitation for completion of all necessary works.

The 9-Storey Kohsar Block with ground floor and two basements, having covered area of 7,69,200 sqft will be the largest office building in the federal capital when completed.

Secretary Housing and Works, senior officials of Finance Division, Planning and Development Division, PWD and others attended the meeting.