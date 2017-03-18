FPPCI chief promises more trade, industrial exhibitions

SIALKOT: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail has said that all-out efforts would continue for arranging national and international trade and industrial exhibitions in future in active collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).



Addressing an important meeting of Sialkot-based exporters here, he said that the trader representaive bodies were fully aware of the problems facing the country’s businessmen and were making all-out efforts to resolve these issues.

He said that the FPCCI was also striving for increasing the number of national and international exhibitions with enhanced quota for the Sialkot exporters.