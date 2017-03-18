Five terrorists killed, 11 arrested in Punjab; Major terror bid foiled in Lahore

DG KHAN/LAHORE: Five terrorists were killed and eleven arrested in separate operations by Rangers and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in DG Khan and Lahore on Friday.

According to reports, in an exchange of firing between Rangers and the terrorists, five terrorists of a banned outfit were killed and seven arrested in the tribal areas of Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday. Rangers’ spokesman said huge cache of arms was recovered from the area. DG Rangers Major General Athar Naveed Khan also visited the front lines in tribal areas of DG KLhan to see for himself the ongoing operation against terrorists. On the occasion he assured that all resources would be utilized to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country. In an operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) the authorities apprehended four terrorists involved in blast on Lahore’s Mall Road. According to CTD, the raid was conducted near Circular Road area on information provided by suicide attacker’s facilitator Anwar-ul-Haq. The suspects have been identified as Irfanullah Khan, Atta-ur-Rehman, Abdullah and Imam Shah. They were preparing suicide jackets to target sensitive buildings and prominent personalities on Pakistan Day (March 23), the CTD reported. The anti-terror operations across the country are part of Operation Raddul Fasaad in which Civil Armed Forces, other security and law enforcing agencies are supporting the armed forces’ efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism. INP