Eight terrorists killed in two separate incidents in Khyber Agency, Charsadda

PESHAWAR/ CHARSADDA: After a lull of a couple of weeks in the wake of closure of Torkham Border, the terrorists have once again become active to show to the security agencies that they have yet not been eliminated as they attempted two attacks in Khyber Agency and Charsadda on Friday.

According to ISPR, terrorists from across the Pak border attempted physical attack on Pak FC Post in Khyber Agency.

Pakistani troops effectively responded to the aggression killing six terrorists in retaliatory fire. In the exchange of fire, two FC soldiers embraced Shahadat, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Another terror bid was foiled by the security forces when two suicide bombers attempted to attack FC Training center at Shabqadar, on Friday morning.

The ISPR said two suicide bombers were killed. One Frontier Constabulary soldier embraced Shahadat and another was injured.

According to police, two suicide bombers stormed the training centre located in Shabqadar in Charsadda tehsil at around 6 am. An exchange of fire between FC personnel and the terrorists ensued, during which the terrorists blew themselves up.

The injured FC officials were taken to THQ Hospital Shabqadar. Security forces are meanwhile conducting a search operation in the area.

The latest incident comes at a time when Pakistan and Afghanistan have reported incremental progress during their talks in London following the latest impasse in their relationship over terrorist sanctuaries.

The two sides have agreed to take “tangible” confidence building measures related to each other’s concerns.

The dialogue in London was focused on mutual concerns about existence of terrorist sanctuaries on each other’s soil. INP