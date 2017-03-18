Efforts of LEAs for restoring peace not to be allowed to go in vain

KARACHI: The immense contributions of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for restoration of peace would not be allowed to go in vain.

This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, on Friday.

He was talking to the participants of the Air War Course 2017 of the Air War College at the Governor House. They included officers of the friendly countries.

The Governor pointed out that the continuous training of the personnel of armed forces enhance their capabilities and prepare them for meeting the challenges.

He said that in the Karachi Operation the LEAs presented immense sacrifices for the restoration of peace and law and order. Zubair said that the political and military leadership is determined that these sacrifices would not be allowed to go in vain.

He was of the view that Pakistan of today was different from that of 2013. With restoration of law and order, there has been increase economic, social and other activities as well as enhancement in the foreign investment.

The Governor pointed out that Karachi is the economic and commercial hub of the country and it is our collective responsibility to ensure its due position on the international economic scene.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer. The projects of US dollars 62 billion are in the pipeline.

From the ongoing projects, over 13,000 jobs have been created for the local population. APP