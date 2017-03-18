Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah Conferred with “United States Legion of Merit”

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah is on an official visit to USA. During the visit, the Naval Chief was conferred with US Legion of Merit by United States Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson, in an impressive ceremony held at US Navy Yard.

A Full Honours Ceremony was held at US Navy Yard in the honour of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah. Upon arrival at US Navy Yard, the Admiral was received by US Chief of the Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson. A smartly turned out US Navy contingent presented him the Guard of Honour. Subsequently, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was conferred with United States Legion of Merit (Degree of Commander) by US Chief of the Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson. US Legion of Merit is one of the highest Military Awards of the US Armed Forces that is bestowed for exceptionally meritorious conduct.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah called on US Chief of the Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson in his office at Pentagon. During the meeting the Naval Chief dilated upon matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and security environment in Indian Ocean Region. Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also thanked US Chief of Naval Operations for active participation of US Navy in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 conducted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi. US Chief of Naval Operations highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and active role being played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security and stability in the region and congratulated Pakistan Navy for successful conduct of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17.

Earlier, during the meetings with Special Representative for Afghanistan & Pakistan Ms Laurel Miller, Principal Deputy Asst Secretary for Political-Military Affairs Ms Tina Kaidanow and Congressman Brad Sherman, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

The Admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining regional peace and security in particular.

The Dignitaries highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah also met Deputy Commander US Fleet Forces Command, Vice Admiral Richard Breckenridge at US Fleet Forces Headquarters Norfolk Virginia, wherein he was given detailed briefings regarding US Fleet Forces Command. INP