LAHORE: Lahore High Court’s Justice Muhammad Yawer Ali on Saturday said that 1460 cases were entertained in anti-terrorist courts last year.

The LHC judge was addressing a workshop at the Judicial Academy here.

Justice Yawer Ali observed that a total of 200 cases related to terrorism had been tried so far in 2017. He said that anti-terrorist courts were effectively working in the province.

The LHC judge remarked that an Investigation Officer is like a backbone in the criminal cases.