‘Wi-Fi is now an essential right in India’

KERALA, India: As our lives increasingly depend on the internet, Indian state Kerala has gone ahead and announced that the internet is a basic right.

Known for its highest literacy rate, Kerala would provide free internet across the state. Thomas Isaac, Kerala’s finance minister, announced earlier this month that two million poor families will get free access to the web.

He said, “The internet will now become a right for the people, and within 18 months, the internet gateway will be set up through the K phone network at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.”

While the poor families will get free access, others can avail it at a reduced rate. The government of Kerala wants to extend broadband connectivity, making it available in each home in the state and also roll out WiFi hotspots in public places.

Named K-Fon, the project will lay optical fibre cables parallel to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) lines, reported Yourstory. Expected to be completed in 18 months, a sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been allotted for the project.