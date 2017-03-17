Sri Lanka 54-0 at stumps in 2nd Bangladesh Test

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka were 54-0 at stumps on the third day after bowling out Bangladesh for 467 runs in their first innings of the second Test in Colombo on Friday.



Upul Tharanga and Dimuth Karunaratne were the batsmen at the crease, with both having made 25, as Sri Lanka reduced Bangladesh’s 129-run first innings lead to 75.

Earlier Shakib Al Hasan made 116 while Mosaddek Hossain and Mushfiqur Rahim added 75 and 52 runs respectively as Bangladesh went past Sri Lanka’s first innings score of 338 and built up a substantial lead.

Rangana Herath finished with 4-82 while left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan also impressed with 4-140 at the P. Sara Oval.