KARACHI: Orangi Town Police here on Friday arrested two wanted criminals during snap checking and recovered 200 grams of charas and a loaded TT pistol from their possession.

According to SP Orangi Town, Hassan Sardar Niazi those arrested were identified as Sarwar and Sajid, allegedly involved in several criminal cases.

Police have registered an FIR no 91/17 under section (u/s) 23A16/9b against the accused.