PM Nawaz unveils Gwadar’s development package with university, modern hospital

GWADAR: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday unveiled development package for Gwadar including a university, 300-bed hospital and desalination plant.

“Gwadar is soon going to experience a new dawn of development and will become the country’s unique small district, having all basic amenities similar to big cities,” he said in his address to a public gathering here in the coastal city.

The Prime Minister vowed to make Gwadar the ‘Tiger of Pakistan’ and said all roads to prosperity would lead from this city.

He said it was his mission to improve the living standard of the people of Gwadar.

He said the deprivation of people of Balochistan would now come to an end, adding Gwadar would bring a ray of hope for them.

The Prime Minister announced a state-of-the-art Gwadar University to equip the natives with contemporary education at their doorsteps.

He said 50 youth of Gwadar would be sent to China on government expenses to learn Chinese language, in view of their future contribution for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He directed the High Education Commission to allocate seats for the students of Gwadar in the leading universities of country.

He mentioned that the government had already purchased a 500-acre land in Shahabi for the university and an amount of Rs one billion for the purpose would be allocated in upcoming budget.

The Prime Minister said with assistance of China, a 300-bed modern hospital would be set up in Gwadar.

Also, the deserving residents of Gwadar will be issued health cards and they will be eligible to get medical treatment at hospitals anywhere in the country, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said there was a dire shortage of clean drinking water in Gwadar and announced to set up a desalination plant on urgent basis.

He said the plant would clean five million gallon water daily, which would be supplied to the houses.

The Prime Minister mentioned that he took an aerial view of Gwadar that showed miserable condition of roads and streets.

He announced Rs one billion for infrastructure improvement of the city including sewerage system and link roads. APP