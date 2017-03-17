People responsible for blasphemous content are enemies of humanity, ministry to go any length to catch culprits, says Chaudhry Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said on Thursday, while talking about alleged blasphemous content on social media. He vowed that the ministry would go to any length to catch the culprits responsible for advertising such content on the social media.

The process would not be conducted at expense of someone innocent, he asserted and said that several posts on the social media platforms have been blocked.

Nisar dubbed the people responsible for blasphemous posts on social media as the enemies of humanity. He said that the authorities concerned are liable to take action against them as a religious obligation besides their service to the state.

The minister said that assistance of United States embassy has been sought in the issue. He called for a joint course-of-action of all Muslim states against ‘foreign companies’.

However, he cleared that Pakistan would take action irrespective of other Muslim states’ cooperation or reluctance. He denied that criticism over a religion or religious personalities accounts for freedom of expression.

Chaudhry Nisar said that the issue at hand is quite of sensitive nature.

Nisar said that the ministry has not received a report of the probe committee over Dawn Leaks and reportedly, disagreements among the members are causing the delay. Nisar addressed a press briefing in the federal capital on Thursday and talked about blasphemous content on social media, money laundering investigations against founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Dawn Leaks probe and PSL2017 spot fixing scandal.

Elaborating on Dawn Leaks probe report, the minister said that Interior Ministry had filed a report within 14 days of the incident however, the committee, that was formed by the Government of Pakistan has not come up with their version until today.

Until now, not the slightest of hints have been laid out by the members of the committee over their stance, he added.

Nisar asserted that the report would be forwarded to the higher-ups as soon as the ministry receives it and the media would be briefed accordingly. He said that the report of the probe committee would be shared with the media as well. He demanded off the journalists to direct their questions towards members of the committee over the delay and not him or the ministry.

While talking about performance of the ministry regarding security situation and issuance of visas, Nisar said that the incumbent government worked hard for three years to have effects of Pervez Musharraf’s era fade out.

Not one person was issued an objectionable visa in the past three and a half years unlike the alleged practice during former army chief and president Musharraf’s tenure, the minister claimed.

While talking about MQM, he said that case against founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement has been forwarded to the Interpol and that a political party that targets the military reserves no right to conduct politics in Pakistan.

During his speech he said that evidence of money laundering against MQM founder would be shared with British authorities.

He said that British Interior Ministry is scheduled to visit Islamabad next week and issue regarding MQM founder would be raised with him. While referring to Dr Imran Farooq’s murder in London, he said that family of the slain should be done justice with.

Interior Minister also talked about the spot-fixing scandal in Pakistan Super League 2017 and vowed that Pakistan Cricket Board would have complete cooperation of Federal Investigation Agency which is pursuing investigation in the issue. Nisar also laid out that probe over corruption allegations against authorities of Pakistan International Airlines would be pursued until a conclusive end. INP