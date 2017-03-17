Pakistan Navy conducts test launch of anti ship missile

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy conducted successful test launch of Land based anti-ship missile today. The missile has advanced technology and avionics, which enable engagement of targets at sea with high accuracy.

The trial was conducted from coastal region and missile secured hit on the target placed at Sea.

The event was witnessed by Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Khan Hasham Bin Saddique. Senior officers of Pakistan Navy were also present on the occasion. Vice Chief of the Naval Staff commended the successful accomplishment of the objectives of this trial and lauded the hard work and efforts of all those who were involved, especially the crew of the missile unit. INP