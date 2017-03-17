Op Radd-ul-Fassad: Two terrorists, 63 suspects arrested in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: At least 63 suspects including 11 Afghans were apprehended under Operation Radd-ul-Fassad in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore early Thursday.

According to details, security forces conducted raids at scattered places and detained 63 suspects. The officers have also claimed to have confiscated suicide vests, weapons and explosives from the possession of the suspects.

The detainees have been shifted to undisclosed location for further interrogation.

Pakistan Army launched anti-terrorist offensive following a surge in recent terror attacks in the country, the latest being the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine suicide attack that claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

At least two terrorists of banned organization were also taken into custody during Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) operation on Wednesday night.

According to details, the CTD personnel conducted an operation in area near Jabbar Road in Rawalpindi on intelligence report and nabbed two terrorists of banned outfit.

The CTD personnel also recovered one hand grenade, explosive material, four detonators and a suicide jacket from the arrested terrorists and shifted them to some undisclosed location for further investigation. INP