Murder convict policeman hanged in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A death row prisoner was hanged in the Central Jail Gujranwala on early Thursday morning. The dead body of the convict was handed over to his heirs after the execution.

Death row convict Muhammad Gulzar, who was a policeman, had killed Muhammad Shafiq, Irfan and Muhammad Sultan outside the court of Special Judicial Magistrate Taseer Ahmad in Zila Kutchery on May 20, 2002 to take revenge of his brother’s murder.

A special court had awarded him death sentence in 2003 and he was hanged in the Central Jail Gujranwala.

Earlier, three terrorists were executed at a ‘high security prison’ in Sahiwal on Wednesday for their involvement in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including attacks on armed forces and law enforcement agencies. Terrorists Said Zaman Khan, Shawaleh and Muhammad Zeeshan were tried by military courts. INP