Met forecasting equipment being upgraded; to be included in CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed Friday that steps are being taken to upgrade forecasting equipment and expand network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal told the House during question hour that PMD has been included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework to increase capacity of the forecasting capability of the department.

To a question, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan said that Pakistan’s exports to Central Asian countries have been doubled in the last three years.

He said that road shows were organized in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to introduce Pakistani products in the Central Asian markets. He said Uzbekistan’s Airline is going to start direct air flights to Pakistan soon, which will further enhance connectivity.

To a question, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House that the government is taking every step for the capacity building of the Airport Security Force to ensure security at country’s airports.

He said modern training and sophisticated weapons are also being provided to ASF. He said a state of the art multilayered integrated security system has been introduced at Lahore Airport and it is being extended to other airports as well.

Answering a question, he said thorough inspections are ensured before allowing an aircraft to fly.