JI support commission to probe Hussain Haqqani Leaks to punish those undermined national security of Pakistan

LAHORE: Secretary General, Jamaat-e-Islami, Liaqat Baloch has supported the demand for setting up a commission to probe the Hussain Haqqani Leaks and for awarding exemplary punishments to the elements undermining national security.

Talking to the media at the annual function of the Ghazali Education Trust at Al-Hamra, he said that Husain Haqqani’s article in a US paper had indicated the damage caused to the country by the palace intrigues and the rulers services for the enemy and colonial powers.

The JI Secretary General said that as the census had been started on Supreme Court orders, the federal and the provincial governments besides the armed forces supervising the exercise should ensure that the census proved a symbol of national unity and confidence. He said that the number of seats in the Senate, and the National and the provincial assemblies would not be increased due to the census results, but it would pay way for proper distribution of the national resources at all levels besides the demarcation of the constituencies on the same basis.

He urged the federal and the provincial governments to give top priority to education. He said greater attention to education and research would put the country on the path of development and progress.

He also called for patronage of the artisans and calligraphy. INP