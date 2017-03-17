Girl allegedly kidnaps groom-to-be in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: In a strange incident, a girl with the assistance of her friends allegedly kidnapped a groom-to-be in Gujranwala.

The victim identified as Ali Hamza was abducted by some unidentified men last month from his mobile phone shop in Model town.

On the information of family, police officers lodged a case against three people including two girls.

Station House Officer (SHO) revealed that the kidnapped boy had friendship with several girls on social networking website. He further said that Ali Hamza’s family received call from suspects, demanding ransom money for his release.