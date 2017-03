DUBAI: First smart pedestrian traffic signal has been installed at Al Saadah Street In Dubai by the Roads and Transport Authority.

The signal uses a sensor-based smart system through an optical ground system.

Video: First smart pedestrian traffic signal, on Al Saadah St in #Dubai @RTA_Dubai pic.twitter.com/AhDtwVi2is — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 17, 2017

The smart signal detects pedestrian movement and controls the traffic flow.