ECP rejects disqualification references against Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), headed by the chief election commissioner,Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan on Thursday dismissed disqualification references against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen.

The references had been filed with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq by PML-N lawmakers in August. Deeming the references valid, the speaker had forwarded them to the ECP in September. “I am very satisfied with the ECP’s decision,” PTI spokesman Naeemul Haque said as he addressed media after the announcement. “We want elections to remain clean and clear so that no party or individual has reasons to object,” he added. PTI’s senior leader Jehangir Tarin said the ECP gave the verdict on merit. He said the government filed the reference to blackmail the PTI. The reference against Imran Khan mentioned that he held an offshore company and properties abroad, raised questions on his income, and questioned the fact that he had not disclosed an investment to the ECP and allegedly misstated facts about his Bani Gala house.

It was alleged that Khan had purchased a flat in London through an offshore company in 1983 and did not disclose this until 2016. Another allegation against him was about his sprawling Bani Gala residence, which he had declared to be a gift from his ex-wife.

However, the petitioners claimed that Khan had purchased the land at a rate of Rs145,000 per kanal in 2011. INP