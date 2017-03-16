US Centcom chief acknowledges Pakistan’s critical partnership in counter-terrorism fight: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says India’s belligerent posture, irrational defence build up, import of massive military equipment and hegemonic designs pose serious dangers to peace and security of the region.

Responding to questions at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said India’s ballistic and cruise missile programme underscores the need for Pakistan and India to engage into meaningful discussions for confidence building, avoidance of arms race and promotion of strategic stability in South Asia. He said the international community should take note of the fact that India was testing difference types of missiles before signing Missile Technology Control Regime.

He expressed the hope India would soon realize that dialogue is key to peace of the region as well as resolution of all issues particularly Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan wants a sustainable dialogue which is not disrupted on flimsy grounds, the spokesman remarked.

He said Pakistan wants peaceful neighbourhood to achieve the goal of regional prosperity but unfortunately India is using Pakistan card in domestic politics.

Replying to a question he said Pakistan welcomes UN Secretary-General’s announcement to media between Pakistan and India on Kashmir dispute. He said in the backdrop of un-implemented Security Council resolutions on Kashmir, it is responsibility of the UN to help resolve the issue.

He deplored killing and injuring of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and arrest of Kashmiri leadership. He said Pakistan has raised the issue of human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Nafees Zakaria told a questioner that testimony of the Commander of the US Central Command General Joseph Votel is acknowledgement of Pakistan’s critical partnership in the counter-terrorism fight.He spoke of the action taken by Pakistan against Haqqani network. He also noted that tension created by India on Pakistan’s eastern border distracts Pakistan’s efforts to secure its Western borders.

He said presence of ISIS in Afghanistan is a matter of concern not just for Pakistan but the entire region.

To a question he said Pakistan is supportive of all initiatives aimed at Afghan-owned and led peace process.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had to close border with Afghanistan because of misuse of Afghan soil by terrorist elements who are being sponsored and funded by those who want to destabilize Pakistan.